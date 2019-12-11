{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
File photo

A Texas man was moderately injured in a tractor trailer crash on Highway 185 in Washington County Wednesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at about 10:20 a.m. a 2009 Freightliner Conventional driven by Jaime Sanchez Alvarez, 35, ran off the right side of the highway just north of Goose Creek Road, impacted a railroad crossing sign, went airborne and overturned. The driver was taken to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan for treatment. 

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The highway was closed down for several hours between Goose Creek Road and Route EE.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments