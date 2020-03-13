Three area residents injured in Bollinger County crash

Three area residents were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident early Thursday morning at the intersection of Highways 72 and 51 in Bollinger County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the report, a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Christopher R. Anderson, 60, of Bonne Terre, failed to yield to a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Rickie L. Miller, 53, of Ironton, and was hit in the driver’s side.

Michael P. Nichols, 56, of Bonne Terre, was also in the vehicle with Miller and injured. All three men were reportedly wearing seat belts and were transported by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Miller’s vehicle was extensively damaged, while the damage to Anderson’s vehicle was listed as total in the report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0