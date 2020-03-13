Three area residents injured in Bollinger County crash
0 comments
alert top story

Three area residents injured in Bollinger County crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
Renee Bronaugh

Three area residents were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident early Thursday morning at the intersection of Highways 72 and 51 in Bollinger County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the report, a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Christopher R. Anderson, 60, of Bonne Terre, failed to yield to a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Rickie L. Miller, 53, of Ironton, and was hit in the driver’s side.

Michael P. Nichols, 56, of Bonne Terre, was also in the vehicle with Miller and injured. All three men were reportedly wearing seat belts and were transported by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Miller’s vehicle was extensively damaged, while the damage to Anderson’s vehicle was listed as total in the report.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three injured in crashes
Accidents

Three injured in crashes

  • Updated

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported three unrelated, single-car accidents Wednesday and Thursday in Washington, Perry and Madison counties.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News