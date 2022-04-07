Three area residents injured in separate accidents Thursday

Two area drivers and a passenger were injured in two separate accidents Thursday morning in St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 66-year-old Vickie Baumgartner of Farmington was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan northbound on US 67 south of Parkway Drive Thursday morning with her passenger, 83-year-old Ella Govreau, also of Farmington. About the same time, 74-year-old Harold Reed, also of Farmington, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic on northbound US 67 behind Baumgartner’s vehicle.

The report states that at 9:30 a.m., the front of Reed’s Chevrolet struck the rear of Baumgartner’s Nissan. The Nissan then struck the median cable barrier, according to the MSHP.

Reed reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre for treatment. The report states that Govreau received minor injuries in the accident and was also taken to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre by St. Francois County Ambulance.

The MSHP reports that both drivers and the passenger were wearing seat belts, and damage to both vehicles is listed as total.

Earlier Thursday morning, a man was injured after his vehicle collided with another in Ste. Genevieve County.

The MSHP crash report states that 24-year-old Jeremy Gore of Ste. Genevieve was driving a 2006 Dodge Stratus southbound on Lawrenceton Cutoff Road in the area of Roth Road near Route Y. Meanwhile, 24-year-old Dustin Bays of Ste. Genevieve was reportedly driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee northbound in the same area.

The report states that at 7:54 a.m., the front left of both vehicles collided. After the impact, Bays’ Jeep reportedly traveled off the northbound side of the roadway and overturned. The report states that Gore’s Dodge ran off the southbound side of the roadway and struck an embankment.

Gore sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was transported by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South for treatment, according to the MSHP. Bays was reportedly uninjured in the collision.

The MSHP reports that Bays was wearing a seat belt during the accident, while Gore was not. Damage to both vehicles is listed in the report as totaled.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.