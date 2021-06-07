Three area residents injured in Sunday accidents

A Park Hills woman and a Bonne Terre man were injured in an accident on Sunday in Jefferson County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The report states at 1:47 p.m., a 2008 Harley Davidson Electra Glide operated by Benjamin D. Sparkman, 33, of Bonne Terre, with passenger Danielle J. Riddick, 33, of Park Hills, was traveling southbound on Route B at Column Drive. A 2003 Honda Pilot driven by Richard A. Sauget, 18, of Sauget, Ill., was stopped at a stop sign at westbound Column Dr. when it pulled onto Route B into the path of of the motorcycle and the front of the motorcycle hit the front ride side of the SUV. The motorcycle then deflected to the right off of the SUV and began overturning.

Both Sparkman and Riddick were ejected and seriously injured. They were taken to Mercy Hospital South. According to the report, neither one was wearing a safety device.

Sauget was not injured.

Damage to the motorcycle was listed as "total" and to the SUV as "minor".

In a separate incident on Sunday, an Ironton juvenile was moderately injured in an ATV accident.