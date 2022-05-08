Three injured, 1 killed in separate accidents

Multiple area accidents have resulted in injuries to motorists and the death of a pedestrian in St. Francois and Washington counties.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) accident report, 60-year-old Robert Brake of Bonne Terre was driving a 1995 Harley Davidson FLHTCUI motorcycle south on Highway 21 Saturday night in Washington County. At the same time, 72-year-old Norman Westhoff of De Soto was driving a 2014 Dodge Avenger north on Highway 21.

The report states that at 10:19 p.m., Brake’s motorcycle traveled across the center of the road. The front of the bike struck the left side of Westhoff’s car, causing the motorcycle to overturn, ejecting Brake north of Deuce Road.

Brake was seriously injured in the crash and taken to Mercy Hospital South by Washington County Ambulance, according to the MSHP. A passenger of the Dodge, 68-year-old Patricia Westhoff of De Soto, reportedly sustained minor injuries in the accident and was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance.

The report states all three involved in the crash were wearing seat belts. Damage to both vehicles is listed as total.

Earlier Saturday evening, a man was injured in an ORV accident on a St. Joe State Park riding trail in St. Francois County.

The MSHP report states 21-year-old Brandon Cleary of Trafalgar, Indiana, was driving a 2018 Polaris 570 with his passenger, 21-year-old Michael Schallert of Arnold, Saturday evening on one of the riding trails inside St. Joe State Park.

The report indicates that at 6:52 p.m., the two men were traveling east on Trail 100 in the park and made an abrupt left turn, resulting in the off-road vehicle flipping onto its side.

Schallert reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the accident and was transported by St Francois County EMS to Mercy Hospital South for treatment.

The MSHP reports both men were wearing safety devices during the crash, and the ORV was not damaged.

This past week, a pedestrian was struck and killed while walking along US-67 in St. Francois County.

The MSHP accident report states that 50-year-old James D. Keck of Fort Dodge, Iowa, was walking on northbound US-67 on the morning of May 1.

The report indicates that at 10:42 a.m., a 2017 Buick Encore driven by Stephen Bulger, 47, of Cadet, was traveling north on the highway and struck Keck south of Canterberry Road.

Keck was reportedly pronounced deceased on the scene at 11:15 a.m. by St. Francois County Assistant Coroner Greg Armstrong. The deceased man was transported by the St. Francois County Coroner’s Office to the St. Francois County Morgue, according to the MSHP.

Damage to the vehicle was listed in the report as total.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

