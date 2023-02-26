A multi-vehicle accident in Jefferson County resulted in three people injured and five vehicles damaged Friday afternoon, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) report. One of the vehicles caught fire.

According to the MSHP, four vehicles — a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Daniel J. Lohman, 48, of Fenton; a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Danielle N. Siller, 31, of Defiance; a 2014 Honda Odyssey, driven by Daniel L. McAdams, 49, of High Ridge; and a 2010 GMC Yukon, driven by Sonja B. Turner, 61, of High Ridge — were stopped for a steady red traffic signal in the eastbound lane of Highway 30, west of Valley Dell Road.

The patrol reports a 2005 Chevrolet Aveo, driven by Paul R. Reheaume, 38, of House Springs, failed to keep a proper lookout and hit the rear of the Impala, which caused a chain reaction. The Impala struck the rear of the Cruze, which then struck the rear of the Odyssey, and then pushed the Odyssey into the Yukon. After the impact, the Aveo caught fire.

According to MSHP, three people were injured. Rheaume, along with passenger Sheila M. Tripp, 32, of Farmington, were reported to have sustained moderate injuries, and both were listed as not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. The third injury was Lohman, who is listed to have sustained minor injuries, and as wearing a seat belt.

MSHP reports all five vehicles were damaged in the crash. The Aveo and Impala are listed as totaled, the Cruze's damage was listed as "extensive," the Odyssey's was listed as "moderate," and the Yukon's damage was listed as "minor."

The MSHP report shows that the Aveo did not have driver's insurance at the time of the accident.