Three injured in accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three area residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday night in Washington County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

A 2008 Dodge Charger driven by Ernie D. Nokes, 40, of Park Hills, was traveling westbound on Highway P at the 10550 intersection when it came to a stop to turn left and a 2014 Buick Lacrosse driven by Louise W. Newcomer, 89, of Potosi, failed to stop in time and struck the rear of the Charger, the report said.

Both Nokes and Newcomer were seriously injured. Julie R. Sharp, 30, of Park Hills, a passenger in Nokes' vehicle, sustained minor injuries. Newcomer and Sharp were taken by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital, the report said, and Nokes was taken by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South.

All three were reportedly wearing seat belts. Damage to both vehicles was listed as total.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0