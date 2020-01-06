The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to three accidents on Sunday in Washington County.
At 1:50 p.m., MSHP responded to a vehicle crash on Highway 21 near Cyclone Road. Jennifer N. Juliette, 40, of Potosi, driving a southbound 2016 Jeep Cherokee, was distracted by crossing traffic and her vehicle traveled off the roadway and went airborne, landing on the east side of the roadway.
Juliette was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance District and treated for serious injuries. Damage to the vehicle was listed as totaled.
A 2004 Mercury Mountaineer, driven by Kimberly K. Smith, 54, of Mineral Point, was listed as having minor damage with Smith remaining uninjured. The report does not state how that vehicle was damaged.
Both drivers were listed as wearing seat belts at the time.
You have free articles remaining.
According to MSHP, at 2:58 p.m., a 1996 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Quintin S. Sitzes, 20, of Potosi was traveling westbound on Route AA at Pickett Road when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and overturned, partially ejecting the driver.
Sitzes was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance District and treated for serious injuries. He was listed as not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
According to MSHP, at 3:33 p.m., a 1999 Yamaha YFM350X Warrior driven by Arthur G. Antommaria, 53, of Kirkwood, was following too closely behind a 2007 Honda CRX400 driven by Leann Neville, 72, of St. Peters.
Neville slowed down and was struck from behind by Antommaria. Antommaria was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance District and treated for moderate injuries. Both were traveling northbound on Woodland Drive at West Buroak Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.