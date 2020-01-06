{{featured_button_text}}
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to three accidents on Sunday in Washington County.

At 1:50 p.m., MSHP responded to a vehicle crash on Highway 21 near Cyclone Road. Jennifer N. Juliette, 40, of Potosi, driving a southbound 2016 Jeep Cherokee, was distracted by crossing traffic and her vehicle traveled off the roadway and went airborne, landing on the east side of the roadway.

Juliette was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance District and treated for serious injuries. Damage to the vehicle was listed as totaled.

A 2004 Mercury Mountaineer, driven by Kimberly K. Smith, 54, of Mineral Point, was listed as having minor damage with Smith remaining uninjured. The report does not state how that vehicle was damaged.

Both drivers were listed as wearing seat belts at the time.

According to MSHP, at 2:58 p.m., a 1996 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Quintin S. Sitzes, 20, of Potosi was traveling westbound on Route AA at Pickett Road when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and overturned, partially ejecting the driver.

Sitzes was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance District and treated for serious injuries. He was listed as not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

According to MSHP, at 3:33 p.m., a 1999 Yamaha YFM350X Warrior driven by Arthur G. Antommaria, 53, of Kirkwood, was following too closely behind a 2007 Honda CRX400 driven by Leann Neville, 72, of St. Peters.

Neville slowed down and was struck from behind by Antommaria. Antommaria was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance District and treated for moderate injuries. Both were traveling northbound on Woodland Drive at West Buroak Drive.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

