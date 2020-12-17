Three injured in area accidents

A Park Hills woman and a Hawk Point woman were injured in a one-vehicle accident late Wednesday night on US 67 in St. Francois County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
The report states Christopher L. Duncan, 32, of Park Hills, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander southbound on US 67, south of Cherokee Landing Drive, at about 10:45 p.m. when he traveled off the west edge of the road and struck a tree.
Passengers Amber M. Kimbler, 33, of Hawk Point, and Nicole L. Gevermuehle, 30, of Park Hills, sustained moderate and minor injuries, respectively. Kimbler, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, and Gevermuehle, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, were transported by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center North in Bonne Terre.
Duncan, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was not injured. The damage listed to the vehicle was total.
Support Local Journalism
The report said Gevermuehle was arrested on a parole violation.
In a separate accident on Wednesday morning, a Mineral Point man was moderately injured in an accident in Washington County, according to a MSHP report.
The report states Jonathan H. Jacobs, 38 was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 south on Highway 185, north of Gun Club Road, at 9:55 a.m. In an attempt to miss a deer, he traveled off the right side of the road and the vehicle overturned.
Jacobs, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was transported by Washington County EMS to Washington County Memorial Hospital.
Damage to the truck was listed as total.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!