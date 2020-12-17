 Skip to main content
Three injured in area accidents
Three injured in area accidents

MSHP

A Park Hills woman and a Hawk Point woman were injured in a one-vehicle accident late Wednesday night on US 67 in St. Francois County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The report states Christopher L. Duncan, 32, of Park Hills, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander southbound on US 67, south of Cherokee Landing Drive, at about 10:45 p.m. when he traveled off the west edge of the road and struck a tree.

Passengers Amber M. Kimbler, 33, of Hawk Point, and Nicole L. Gevermuehle, 30, of Park Hills, sustained moderate and minor injuries, respectively. Kimbler, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, and Gevermuehle, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, were transported by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center North in Bonne Terre.

Duncan, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was not injured. The damage listed to the vehicle was total.

The report said Gevermuehle was arrested on a parole violation.

In a separate accident on Wednesday morning, a Mineral Point man was moderately injured in an accident in Washington County, according to a MSHP report.

The report states Jonathan H. Jacobs, 38 was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 south on Highway 185, north of Gun Club Road, at 9:55 a.m. In an attempt to miss a deer, he traveled off the right side of the road and the vehicle overturned.

Jacobs, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was transported by Washington County EMS to Washington County Memorial Hospital.

Damage to the truck was listed as total.

