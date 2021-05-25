Three injured in collision on US 67 Tuesday

A two-vehicle accident on US 67 in St. Francois County resulted in injuries for three people on Tuesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, April Bohler, 65, of Farmington, was driving a 2002 Honda CRV westbound on Route H, with passenger Gary Rea, 67, of Park Hills, Tuesday morning.

The report states that as Bohler attempted to cross the southbound section of US 67, the front of a 2008 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck driven southbound on the highway by Arthur Davis, 58, of Des Arc, struck the passenger’s side of the Honda at 11:15 a.m.

The MSHP reports that Bohler and Rea sustained moderate injuries in the crash and were transported to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

Davis received minor injuries in the collision and was also transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington for treatment.

According to the report, Bohler was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, while Rea and Davis were not. Damage to Bohler’s Honda was listed as “total,” and damage to Davis’ pickup truck was listed as “extensive.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

