Three injured in crash in Bonne Terre
0 comments

Three injured in crash in Bonne Terre

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
File photo

A Colorado resident was moderately injured and two Mineral Point residents suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident on Thursday afternoon in Bonne Terre, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Tiona L. Sampson, 38, of Mineral Point, was driving a 2000 Ford F250 eastbound on Highway 47 east of Pine Grove Lane when he lost control, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck a tree, according to the report.

Sampson and a 15-year-old female passenger, also of Mineral Point, suffered minor injuries. Kassandra L. Holmes, 20, of Colorado, suffered moderate injuries, the report said.

All three, who were reportedly not wearing seat belts, were transported by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland North in Bonne Terre.

The damage to the vehicle was listed as extensive.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News