Three injured in crash in Bonne Terre

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Colorado resident was moderately injured and two Mineral Point residents suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident on Thursday afternoon in Bonne Terre, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Tiona L. Sampson, 38, of Mineral Point, was driving a 2000 Ford F250 eastbound on Highway 47 east of Pine Grove Lane when he lost control, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck a tree, according to the report.

Sampson and a 15-year-old female passenger, also of Mineral Point, suffered minor injuries. Kassandra L. Holmes, 20, of Colorado, suffered moderate injuries, the report said.

All three, who were reportedly not wearing seat belts, were transported by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland North in Bonne Terre.

The damage to the vehicle was listed as extensive.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0