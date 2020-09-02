Three injured in crash Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three area residents sustained injuries after a two-vehicle accident that occurred just after noon on Tuesday outside of Park Hills.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Brian Thomlinson, 30, of Ironton, was driving a 1989 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck northbound on Route B, with passenger Brianna McGuire, 28, of Bismarck, between Park Hills and Doe Run Tuesday.

The report states that Thomlinson was driving too fast for the road conditions, and failed to negotiate a curve north of Russel Road, causing the pickup truck to strike the front of a southbound 2015 Freightliner flatbed truck at 12:02 p.m.

Behind the wheel of the Freightliner flatbed was Kevin Helton, 61, of Doe Run.

Thomlinson and McGuire were seriously injured as a result of the crash, and Helton received minor injuries.

Thomlinson was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital-South to be treated for his injuries, according to the crash report.

St. Francois County Ambulance District transported McGuire to Mercy Hospital-Jefferson for treatment.

Helton was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by private conveyance.

According to the crash report, Helton was wearing a seat belt, and Thomlinson and McGuire were not. Damage to both vehicles was listed as “total.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.