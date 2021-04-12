Three injured in crashes Friday

A 41-year-old man was moderately injured Friday afternoon in a motorcycle accident on Pimville Road in St. Francois County.

At about 2 p.m., Ryan E. Ghormley, of Hartville, was travelling northbound in the 2800 block of Pimville Road at an excessive rate of speed when he lost control and laid the 2008 Honda CRF 250R motorcycle on its left side.

Ghormley was transported by Survival Flight to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Authorities also responded to an ATV accident Friday afternoon in Iron County.

At 5 p.m. Friday, a 2021 Polaris 570 driven northbound on County Road 146 by Cameron Gockel, 28, Festus, overturned as he was attempting to make a left turn. Gockel received minor injuries. A passenger, Gabrielle Grobe, 25, St. Louis, was transported to Iron County Medical center by ambulance and treated for moderate injuries.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

