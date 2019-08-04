{{featured_button_text}}
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a couple accidents over the weekend.

The first involved a Cedar Hill man who was injured in an off-road accident at 4:45 p.m. Friday near Route CC in Washington County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a 1987 Jeep Cherokee driven by Donald Q. Constantz, of Cedar Hill, was traveling on a mud path, suffered the loss of brakes, traveled down a hill and struck a tree.

Constantz was transported to Mercy Hospital-South by Washington County Ambulance where he was treated for moderate injuries.

Constantz was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

On Saturday, a Fredericktown man and woman were injured in a motorcycle accident that took place at 5:52 p.m. on Route EE west of Valley Forge Road.

According to the patrol, an eastbound 1999 Suzuki Intruder motorcycle driven by Michael A. Barton, 45, of Fredericktown, failed to make a left curve, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert, ejecting both occupants.

Barton was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center where he was treated for serious injuries.

A passenger, Chrisi L. Weber, 54, of Fredericktown, was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland where she was treated for minor injuries.

