Three injured in crashes

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported three unrelated, single-car accidents Wednesday and Thursday in Washington, Perry and Madison counties.

According to the patrol, Mary C. Gamble, 52, of Potosi, was reported as sustaining serious injuries in Washington County on Wednesday afternoon.

The 2013 Ford Explorer Gamble was driving south on Highway 21 at Meadows Hills attempted to avoid an object in the road, traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, became airborne and struck a utility pole. She was wearing a seat belt and was reportedly taken to Mercy Hospital by Washington County Ambulance District.

According to the patrol, Richard W. Griggs, 55, of Fredericktown, was reported as sustaining moderate injuries in Perry County early Thursday morning.

The 2018 Chevy Colorado that Griggs was driving east on Highway 51 at Highway J traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck a fence and two trees. He was wearing a seat belt and was reportedly taken to by Perry County EMS to Perry County Hospital.

According to the patrol, David S. White, 33, of Fredericktown, was reported as sustaining moderate injuries in Madison County Wednesday night.

The 2013 Ford Escape that White was driving on Route E, 300 feet east of County Road 407, ran off the roadway and struck trees. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and was taken to Mercy Hospital South.

