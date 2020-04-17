Three injured in Farmington crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three individuals were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 32 at KREI Boulevard in Farmington just before 4 p.m. Friday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 88-year-old Sarah McFarland of Bismarck was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt westbound when she pulled into the path of an eastbound 2014 Nissan Altima driven by Rachel Bone, 23, of Bismarck. Both vehicles traveled off the roadway.

McFarland received serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South by ambulance.

Rachel Bone and her passenger, 57-year-old Trina Bone, each received minor injuries. They were taken to Parkland Health Center.

A Fredericktown man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident about 1 p.m. on Friday in Madison County, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Brian K. Reynolds, 38, was driving his 1994 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on Highway 72, three miles west of Fredericktown, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree and an embankment, according to the report.

Reynolds, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was transported by ambulance to Mercy South in St. Louis.

The damage to the vehicle was listed as total.