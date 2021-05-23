Three injured in Friday accidents

Two women were injured in an accident on US-67 in St. Francois County on Friday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) report.

A 2019 Ford Escape being driven by Kamrie A. Reynolds, 24, of Bloomsdale, was traveling south on US-67, south of Canterbury Road, at 11:40 a.m. when it reportedly sideswiped a 2015 Ford Focus being driven by Kegan M. Schmelzle, 21, of Ste. Genevieve, causing the Escape to travel off the road and strike an embankment.

The MSHP report states a passenger in the Escape, Judy A. Reynolds, 74, of Bloomsdale, and a passenger in the Focus, Kaylee A. Schmelzle, 19, of Ste. Genevieve, were moderately injured and were taken to Parkland Health Center South by St. Francois County and Madison County Ambulance, respectively. Both were reportedly wearing their seat belts.

Both drivers were not injured.

The Escape was listed as totaled and the Focus sustained moderate damage.

In a separate accident on Friday afternoon, a Fredericktown man was moderately injured on Route W in Madison County, according to patrol reports.