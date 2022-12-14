 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three injured in Jeff Co crashes

  Updated
A Bonne Terre resident suffered moderate injuries Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident in Jefferson County. 

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, at 1:48 p.m., a 2022 GMC Terrain driven by Madonna E. Sitzes, 68, was stopped at a stop sign on Montauk Drive at US 67. Sitzes then attempted to cross US 67 and failed to yield to a northbound 2006 Nissan Murano driven by Melissa J. Armes, 34, of De Soto.

The front of Armes’ vehicle struck the left front of Sitzes’ vehicle. Armes was transported by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with minor injuries. Sitzes was transported by Joachim Plattin Ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries.

The report states that both drivers were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage and were towed by Pippin Towing.

A Bismarck man was seriously injured early Wednesday morning in Jefferson County. 

According to the MSHP, a 2015 Honda CRV driven by Terrence L. Ruck, 73, of Bismarck, was on the roadside of Interstate 55 facing the wrong direction with Ruck standing next to the CRV from a previous accident. 

A 1979 Ford F150 Ranger driven by John T. Bishop, 48, of Perryville was traveling southbound when the front of the truck struck the front of the CRV. The door of the CRV then struck Ruck. 

Both vehicles were then reported to travel off the left side of the roadway and into the cable barrier. 

MSHP reported Ruck received serious injuries and was transported by Joachim Plattin Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South.

