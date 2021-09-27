Three injured in Monday crash

First responders were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident with multiple injuries on US 67 in St. Francois County Monday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at about 1 p.m., Beverly L. Mapes, 69, of Farmington, attempted to cross the southbound lanes of US 67 at Hildebrecht Road in a 2017 Nissan Altima, and failed to yield to a southbound 2001 Ford F150 driven southbound by Adam T. Whited, 31, of Fredericktown.

Whited struck Mapes’ vehicle in the driver’s side, causing it to spin clockwise. Mapes’ vehicle then was then struck in the rear by a southbound 2013 Ram 1500 driven by J.D. Jagelovicz, 39, of Fredricktown.

Mapes was transported by Air Evac to Mercy St. Louis with serious injuries. Whited was transported to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance with moderate injuries, while Whited’s passenger, Brittney R. Aubertin, 26, of Fredericktown was also transported to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance with minor injuries.

The report stated that all occupants were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

