{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
File photo

A Bonne Terre woman was seriously injured in a crash at Route D and Route HH in Ste. Genevieve County Monday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, before 8 a.m. Monday, Cristy Jones, 30, was driving a 2002 Ford Explorer south when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and then a tree. 

Jones received moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center for treatment. It is unknown if she was wearing a seat belt.

Two Blackwell residents were injured in a crash on Highway 22 at Route CC in Washington County.

According to the patrol report, at 10:04 a.m. Saturday, Syleena Naumann, 16, of Blackwell, was driving a 2014 Buick Enclave south on Highway 21 and turned into the path of a 1992 Ford F-150 driven by Gary Wringg, 62, of Irondale.

Antonia Naumann, 81, and Sylvania Naumann, 52, of Blackwell, received moderate injuries and were taken to Mercy-Jefferson by private conveyance. They were wearing seat belts. 

No other injuries were reported. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments