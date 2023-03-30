According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), three area residents were injured in accidents during the week.

At 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, the MSHP reports, a 2016 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Lexi M. Kruithoff from Arcadia, was traveling west on Highway 221 in St. Francois County when the car travelled off the right side of the road and struck the ground.

Kruithoff, who was reported as wearing a seat belt at the time, received minor injuries. She was transported to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

The MSHP said the 2016 Ford Focus sustained moderate damage and was taken from the scene by Marler’s Towing.

On Monday evening, the MSHP responded to an accident in Washington County. At 7:30 p.m., a 2020 Kia Sorento driven by Riley J. Harris, 23, of Cadet was on Highway E north of Highway 47 in Washington County when the SUV traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

Harris and an occupant, 25-year-old Aaleyah M. Santiago, also of Cadet, were reported to be wearing seat belts and received moderate injuries. Both were taken to Mercy Hospital South by Washington County Emergency Medical Services

The SUV is reported by the MSHP to be totaled, and was towed by Elliot’s.