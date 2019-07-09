{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
File photo

A Bonne Terre man received moderate injuries in a crash on Stoney Point Road in Washington County Tuesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Scott A. Dorsey, 49, was driving a 2000 Ford F350 when he went off the right side of the road and struck a bridge.

He was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A Washington County woman was seriously injured in a crash on Tiff Road at Hacksaw Road Sunday night.

According to the patrol reports, Samantha Brewer, 20 of Cadet, was driving a 2010 Ford Mustang northbound and Maggie Sansoucie, 29, of Tiff, was driving a 1999 Subaru Legacy southbound when they met at the crest of a hill and collided head-on.

Brewer received minor injuries and was taken to Mercy-Jefferson for treatment. Sansoucie received serious injuries and was taken to Mercy-South.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments