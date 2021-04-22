Three injured in two separate accidents on US 67

Two area women were moderately injured in an accident on US 67 at Route H in St. Francois County on Wednesday night, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
The report states at 6:41 p.m., a 2005 Cadillac De Ville driven by Virginia M. Bean, 81, of Fredericktown, was traveling northbound on Route H and a 2014 Ford Escape driven by Bailey R. Wright, 20, of Farmington, was northbound on US 67. The De Ville crossed into the intersection of US 67 and Route H and failed to yield to the Escape. The front of the De Ville hit the front of the Escape, and then the Escape overturned and traveled off the right side of the roadway.
Both drivers, who were reportedly wearing seat belts, were taken by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.
The damage to the Escape was listed as total and the damage to the De Ville was listed as moderate.
In a separate MSHP accident report, a De Soto teen was moderately injured in an accident on US 67 in St. Francois County on Wednesday morning.
The report states Kristen S. Kelley, 38, of De Soto, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet 1500 southbound on US 67, south of Cash Lane, at 7:20 a.m. when she was traveling too fast for the slick road conditions. The truck struck the right bridge barrier, then traveled across the center of the road and off the left road edge, striking the median cable barrier.
Passenger Mikayla E. Willy, 18, of De Soto, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was taken by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre with moderate injuries.
Kelley, who reportedly was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.
Damage to the truck was listed as totalled.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.