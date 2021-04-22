Three injured in two separate accidents on US 67

Two area women were moderately injured in an accident on US 67 at Route H in St. Francois County on Wednesday night, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The report states at 6:41 p.m., a 2005 Cadillac De Ville driven by Virginia M. Bean, 81, of Fredericktown, was traveling northbound on Route H and a 2014 Ford Escape driven by Bailey R. Wright, 20, of Farmington, was northbound on US 67. The De Ville crossed into the intersection of US 67 and Route H and failed to yield to the Escape. The front of the De Ville hit the front of the Escape, and then the Escape overturned and traveled off the right side of the roadway.

Both drivers, who were reportedly wearing seat belts, were taken by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

The damage to the Escape was listed as total and the damage to the De Ville was listed as moderate.

In a separate MSHP accident report, a De Soto teen was moderately injured in an accident on US 67 in St. Francois County on Wednesday morning.