Three injured in Washington County accidents

Three area residents were injured in two separate accidents in Washington County over the weekend, according to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to MSHP, on Sunday at 6:50 a.m., Ryan S. Moyers, 32, of Belgrade, was driving a 2008 Toyota Tacoma eastbound on Route C at Lover's Lane when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, over-corrected, returned to the road, then overturned off the left side of the road.

The report states Moyers, who reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt, was ejected and taken to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries by the Washington County Ambulance District.

His vehicle was totaled.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday at 1:20 p.m., a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Lloyd D. Conner, 51, of Potosi, was traveling north on Route E at Bell Fountain Road when it crossed the centerline and struck the front of a southbound 2002 Dodge Dakota driven by a juvenile, 16, of Potosi.

Conner was taken to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries by the Washington County Ambulance District.

Passenger Brandon J. Conner, 21, of Potosi, was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries by the Washington County Ambulance District. Neither were wearing seat belts.