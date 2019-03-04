The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to several accidents over the weekend.
The first involved a Herculaneum woman who was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 9 p.m. Friday on U.S. 67 north of Route K in St. Francois County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a northbound 2001 Nissan Exterra driven by Miranda L. Jones, 26, of Herculaneum, attempted to change lanes when the right front of her vehicle struck the left rear of a northbound 2003 Chevrolet Impala driven by Robert Benwell, 70, of Hillsboro, causing Jones’ vehicle to run off the left side of the roadway and strike a tree, ejecting Jones.
Jones was transported to Mercy Hospital-Jefferson by St. Francois County Ambulance where she was treated for serious injuries. A passenger in Benwell’s car, Katherine Benwell, 70, also of Hillsboro, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital-Jefferson by St. Francois County Ambulance.
Jones was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, but Benwell was.
On Saturday, a Fredericktown man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that took place at 12:48 p.m. on County Road 208, two miles east of Fredericktown in Madison County.
According to the patrol, a westbound 2002 BMW 530 driven by Jesus Mendoza-Velasco, 23, of Fredericktown, swerved to avoid a deer, causing the car to run off the road and strike a tree.
Mendoza-Velasco, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, was transported to Madison Medical Center by a private vehicle for moderate injuries.
