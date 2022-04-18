 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three injured in weekend accidents

  • Updated
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to two accidents involving area residents over the weekend.

At 10:11 p.m. Saturday night, Potosi resident Levi J. McClain, 22, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 44 at mile marker 187 in Phelps County when the 2017 Ford Focus he was driving traveled off the left side of the road, crossed the median and struck a 2016 Freightliner driven by Abdusamed M. Osman, 55, of Columbus, Ohio.

McClain and a passenger Dylan S. Mills, 25, of Potosi, both suffered serious injuries and were transported by Phelps Health Ambulance to Phelps Health Hospital in Rolla.

The report states that McClain was not wearing a seat belt and Mills was wearing a seat belt.

At 9:53 p.m. Sunday night, a juvenile, 17, of Irondale was driving westbound on Route CC just west of Route BB in Washington County when he traveled off the left side of the roadway in his 2006 Lincoln Zephyr. The vehicle struck a pole and the driver suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital South by Washington County Ambulance.

It was unclear at the time if the operator was wearing a seat belt.

