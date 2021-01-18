Three injured in weekend accidents

A couple of area residents were injured in accidents over the weekend.
A Robertsville teen was moderately injured in an accident Saturday at St. Joe State Park, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
At about 12:30 p.m., Jared A. Quick, 19, was driving a 2015 Kawasaki KX 250 northbound in the off-road area when he struck an embankment and overturned.
Quick, who was reportedly wearing a safety device, was ejected. He was transported by ambulance to Parkland Health Center.
Damage to the motorcycle was listed as minor.
On Friday night, a Bonne Terre teen was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in St. Francois County, a MSHP report said.
James R. Ward, 17, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Lumina northbound on Berry Road, north of Shannon Road, when he traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch at about 10:30 p.m.
Ward, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Parkland Health Center.
Damage to the vehicle was listed as total.
According to another MSHP report, a Ironton woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Iron County on Friday evening.
At about 4:30 p.m., Courtney E. Montgomery, 20, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet S10 northbound on Highway 221, three miles north of Pilot Knob, when she traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Montgomery, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Parkland Health Center.
Damage to the vehicle was listed as total.
