Three injured in weekend accidents

A couple of area residents were injured in accidents over the weekend.

A Robertsville teen was moderately injured in an accident Saturday at St. Joe State Park, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

At about 12:30 p.m., Jared A. Quick, 19, was driving a 2015 Kawasaki KX 250 northbound in the off-road area when he struck an embankment and overturned.

Quick, who was reportedly wearing a safety device, was ejected. He was transported by ambulance to Parkland Health Center.

Damage to the motorcycle was listed as minor.

On Friday night, a Bonne Terre teen was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in St. Francois County, a MSHP report said.

James R. Ward, 17, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Lumina northbound on Berry Road, north of Shannon Road, when he traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch at about 10:30 p.m.

Ward, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Parkland Health Center.

Damage to the vehicle was listed as total.