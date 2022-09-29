 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three injured on Route NN

Accident
Three were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 2014 Ford Mustang driven by Melodie Dotson-Reeves, 47, of Ironton, was traveling west in the eastbound lane of Route NN. An eastbound 2005 GMC Envoy driven by Seth Myers, 40, of Farmington, attempted to avoid the Mustang by steering toward the left and crossed the centerline. The report states at the same time, the Mustang corrected right and some damage occurred as the front of the Mustang struck the front of the Envoy.

According to the MSHP, the impact caused the Envoy to run off the roadway to the left, where it came to a rest facing east. The impact also caused the Mustang to rotate, and came to a rest in the eastbound lane of Route NN, also facing east.

The report states three people were injured in the accident. Dotson-Reeves received serious injuries, and was transported to Barnes Hospital St. Louis by Air Evac. Myers received minor injuries, and was transported to Parkland Health Center by the St. Francois County Ambulance. An occupant in the Envoy, Tabith Kennedy, 36, of Farmington, received serious injuries and was transported to Barnes Hospital St. Louis by St. Francois County Ambulance. According to the report, no one was wearing a seat belt.

People are also reading…

Both the Mustang and the Envoy were reported to be totaled. 

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

