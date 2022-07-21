Three injured, one dead in three separate crashes

Two individuals were injured in a crash on Route OO south of Farmington Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, at 12:57 p.m., a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Albert D. Parham, 39, of Springfield, was traveling southbound on Route OO south of Plum Creek Road. Parham crossed the center of the road, and struck the front of a 2000 Chevrolet 1500 heading northbound and driven by a juvenile, 16, from Farmington.

Parham, who was not wearing a safety device, received serious injuries and was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. The juvenile was using a safety device, received minor injuries and was transported by private conveyance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

In a separate accident, MSHP reports at 7:05 p.m. a 2006 Honda VT750 driven by Scott P. Dowell, 29, of Bonne Terre was heading southbound of Berry Road near Industrial Drive when the vehicle travelled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

According to the MSHP, Dowell was not wearing a safety device, and received moderate injuries. Dowell was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

A Belleview teen died after a crash on County Road 80-A four miles east of Viburnum Tuesday night.

According to the patrol report, Brant M. Sanders, 18, was driving a 2002 Ford Focus north when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at 12:14 a.m. at Washington County Memorial Hospital.

The patrol states he was not wearing a seat belt.