Three injuries in Saturday accidents

Three area people were injured in two separate accidents on Saturday in St. Francois County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash reports, Heather Schrum, 34, of Cadet, was driving a 1999 Dodge Durango north on Highway 47 Saturday afternoon.

The report states Schrum was driving too fast for the wet roadway conditions and lost control of the vehicle at 2:45 p.m. The Durango crossed into the highway’s southbound lane where it struck head-on a 1991 Chevrolet Grumman mail truck, driven by 63-year-old Deborah Ives, in the area of Highway 67 and Old Cadet Road.

Ives, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Schrum, who was not wearing a seat belt, was also seriously injured in the crash and taken by St Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

According to the MSHP, both vehicles were totaled in Saturday’s crash.

Later Saturday, a teen sustained injuries in a two-vehicle accident south of Farmington.