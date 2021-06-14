Three killed in weekend crashes

The Missouri State Highway Patrol worked several accidents over the weekend including two collisions with fatalities and a hit and run incident.

According to patrol reports, at 3:15 p.m. Sunday in Washington County, a 2000 GMC 2500 driven by Robert J. Schneider, 55, of Park Hills was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Highway 185. Schneider struck the front of a westbound 2003 Buick Rendezvous driven by Karen L. Medlin, 61, of Park Hills.

Medlin and a passenger, Norma R. Montgomery, 90, of Park Hills, were pronounced dead on the scene by Washington County Coroner Steve Hatfield and transported to the Washington County Morgue. Schneider was transported to Barnes Jewish Hospital by Washington County Ambulance with moderate injuries and a juvenile passenger, 10, of Park Hills was transported to St. Louis Children’s Hospital by Washington County Ambulance with minor injuries.

In a separate accident, reports state a Marquand man, Delbert J. Mills, 65, was traveling eastbound in a 1998 GMC Jimmy on Highway 72 two miles west of Patton in Bollinger County at 9 a.m. Friday morning when he drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. Mills was transported by ambulance to Madison Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.