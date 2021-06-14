Three killed in weekend crashes

The Missouri State Highway Patrol worked several accidents over the weekend including two collisions with fatalities and a hit and run incident.
According to patrol reports, at 3:15 p.m. Sunday in Washington County, a 2000 GMC 2500 driven by Robert J. Schneider, 55, of Park Hills was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Highway 185. Schneider struck the front of a westbound 2003 Buick Rendezvous driven by Karen L. Medlin, 61, of Park Hills.
Medlin and a passenger, Norma R. Montgomery, 90, of Park Hills, were pronounced dead on the scene by Washington County Coroner Steve Hatfield and transported to the Washington County Morgue. Schneider was transported to Barnes Jewish Hospital by Washington County Ambulance with moderate injuries and a juvenile passenger, 10, of Park Hills was transported to St. Louis Children’s Hospital by Washington County Ambulance with minor injuries.
In a separate accident, reports state a Marquand man, Delbert J. Mills, 65, was traveling eastbound in a 1998 GMC Jimmy on Highway 72 two miles west of Patton in Bollinger County at 9 a.m. Friday morning when he drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. Mills was transported by ambulance to Madison Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
MSHP also reported at 7:18 p.m. Saturday in St. Francois County, a passenger in a 2013 Kawasaki Ninja was seriously injured at the St. Joe State Park Off Road Area when the driver, Nicholas S. Mereness, 23 of Ste. Genevieve accelerated, causing Katie M. Maple, 24, of Ste. Genevieve to fall from the vehicle. Maple was airlifted to Mercy St. Louis Hospital.
Two were injured in a crash in Madison County.
Reports state at about 3 p.m. Friday, a westbound 2012 Ford Focus driven by Luis M. Salinas Velasco, 21, of Perryville crossed the centerline of Highway 72 in Junction City one mile east of Route OO and struck head-on an eastbound 2009 Ford Focus driven by Nicole L. Minson, 27, of Fredericktown.
Salinas Velasco was transported by ambulance to Madison Medical Center and treated for moderate injuries and Minson was transported by Air Evac to Mercy South Medical Center in Festus with serious injuries.
One person was injured earlier Friday.
According to MSHP, at 7:40 a.m. Friday, a southbound 1997 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Donald G. Thurman, 83 of Farmington attempted a left turn on Route OO in St. Francois County when he struck the side of a 2006 Dodge 2500 driven northbound by Dillon Hamm, 27 of Farmington.
Thurman was transported to Parkland Health Center Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance and treated for moderate injuries.
The hit-and-run accident occurred Monday morning.
MSHP reports at 3:05 p.m. Monday, Ammey L. Schaffer, 28 of Bonne Terre, was traveling southbound in the left lane on US 67 south of Highway 47 in a 2007 Chevrolet Impala when a vehicle in the right lane changed lanes and struck her. Schaffer traveled off the east side of the road and overturned. The other vehicle fled the scene of the accident. Schaffer was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Hospital in Bonne Terre and treated for moderate injuries.