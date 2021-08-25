Three local residents injured in crashes Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to two accidents involving area residents.

According to patrol reports, at 4:35 a.m. in St. Louis County, John M. Peyeatt II, 27, of Bonne Terre, was traveling northbound on Interstate 55 south of Butler Hill Road when the 2004 Ford F150 he was driving traveled off the right side of the road and struck a rock bluff.

Both the driver and a passenger, John M. Peyeatt, 55, of Bonne Terre, were transported by Mehlville Fire Protection District to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. According to the patrol report, neither occupant was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

A French Village man was injured in a crash in St. Francois County.

According to MSHP, at 4:41 a.m., William M. Gant, 39, of French Village, was traveling eastbound on Fish Pond Drive east of Sunshine Drive when the 2014 Suzuki Burgman he was driving traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a culvert, went airborne and struck the ground, ejecting the driver.

Gant was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with moderate injuries. According to the patrol report, he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and was cited for DWI.

