The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported three Parkland residents were involved in accidents on Monday.

According to the MSHP, at 6:25 a.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 270, south of Interstate 44, a 2020 GMC Terrain driven by Matthew T McCarthy, 43, of St. Louis was stopped for traffic ahead when the front of a 2011 Suzuki Equator driven by Jarrett M. Hauler, 21, of St. Louis, struck the rear of a 2004 Chrysler Concorde driven by 27-year-old Matthew L. Roland of De Soto.

After being struck, the Concorde was reportedly pushed into the rear of a 2017 Jeep Wrangler driven by 40-year-old Hannah L. Hetzel, also of St. Louis. The front of the Jeep was then pushed into the rear of a 2002 Nissan Xterra, driven by 18-year-old Sierra E. Halter, of St. Louis; and Xterra was pushed into the rear of a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Michael S. Wilson, 25, of Waterloo, Illinois. Finally, the front of the Jetta was pushed into the rear of the Terrain.

All drivers and an occupant in one of the cars were reported by the MSHP to be wearing seat belts at the time.

The MSHP said an occupant of the Xterra, 19-year-old Dominic A. Bouse of Park Hills, received minor injuries and was transported to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital by the Fenton Ambulance District. Hauler sustained moderate injuries and was transported by the Mehlville Fire District to Mercy Hospital South. Hetzel received serious injuries and was transported by the Mehlville Fire District to Mercy Hospital South. Wilson received moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South by a private conveyance.

All vehicles involved but the Terrain are considered totaled by the MSHP and were taken away by Miners towing service. The Terrain was driven from the scene.

Later Monday morning, at 8:35 a.m. on southbound Highway O in Ste. Genevieve County, a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by 61-year-old Roxanna G. Grimwood of Ste. Genevieve was traveling south when the car reportedly traveled off the right side of the road, causing the front right bumper of the car to strike a culvert and bridge sign.

Grimwood was reported by the MSHP to be wearing a seat belt at the time, and she received moderate injuries. She was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson by the Ste. Genevieve Ambulance District.

The Fusion sustained extensive damage, according to the MSHP, and was taken away by Ste. Genevieve County Towing.

Later Monday night, a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by a 16-year-old female juvenile was traveling west on Highway Z in Ste. Genevieve County when the car crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the road. The MSHP said the car returned to the road and crossed the center line again before traveling off the right side of the road. The car then proceeded to travel through a ditch and hit two trees.

According to the report, the teen was wearing a seat belt and sustained moderate injuries. She was transported by Air Evac to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

The Cobalt is reported to be totaled, and was taken from the scene by Ives Towing.