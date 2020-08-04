Three people injured in two separate crashes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Irondale man sustained serious injuries following a car accident early Tuesday morning in Washington County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 57-year-old Thomas Popejoy was driving a 2000 Lincoln Towncar north on Cedar Creek Road Tuesday morning in Washington County.

The report states that at 1 a.m., the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, became airborne, and struck a tree before moving down an embankment and hitting the ground a mile and a half north of Rieffer Road.

Popejoy was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital-South to be treated for serious injuries.

According to the report, the man was not wearing a seat belt, and damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”

On Monday, a man and woman were moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Ste. Genevieve County.

According to the MSHP crash report, 43-year-old Jaso Carver, of Imperial, was driving a 2017 Kia Sorento south on Interstate 55 Monday afternoon with passenger Mikia Asbridge, 42, of Scott City.