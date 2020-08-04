Three people injured in two separate crashes

An Irondale man sustained serious injuries following a car accident early Tuesday morning in Washington County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 57-year-old Thomas Popejoy was driving a 2000 Lincoln Towncar north on Cedar Creek Road Tuesday morning in Washington County.
The report states that at 1 a.m., the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, became airborne, and struck a tree before moving down an embankment and hitting the ground a mile and a half north of Rieffer Road.
Popejoy was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital-South to be treated for serious injuries.
According to the report, the man was not wearing a seat belt, and damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”
On Monday, a man and woman were moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Ste. Genevieve County.
According to the MSHP crash report, 43-year-old Jaso Carver, of Imperial, was driving a 2017 Kia Sorento south on Interstate 55 Monday afternoon with passenger Mikia Asbridge, 42, of Scott City.
The report states that at 3:47 p.m., the SUV traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking the cable barriers before then heading off of the right side of the road where it struck an embankment and a tree at the 163.6 mile-marker.
Carver and Asbridge sustained moderate injuries in the crash and were transported to Mercy Hospital-Jefferson by the Ste. Genevieve Ambulance District, according to the crash report.
The patrol reported both Carver and Asbridge were wearing seat belts, and damage to the SUV was listed as “total.”
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
