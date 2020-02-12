Three receive minor injuries in crash on US 67
Three receive minor injuries in crash on US 67

2-vehicle accident results in minor injuries

A two-vehicle accident resulted in minor injuries Wednesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday on southbound U.S. 67 south of Old Orchard Road. A 2017 Chevy Cruze driven by Brandi D. Taylor Dunlap, 28, of Park Hills, was traveling behind a 2000 Ford Explorer being driven by Patsy A. Govero, 74, of Bonne Terre. The report says the front of the Cruze struck the rear of the Explorer, which traveled off the left side of southbound U.S. 67 and hit the cable median barrier. The Cruze traveled off the right side of southbound U.S. 67, went down the embankment and struck a fire hydrant, according to the report.

Taylor-Dunlap was reportedly taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson by St. Francois County EMS, while Govero and her passenger, Mary J. Wade, 68, of Bonne Terre, were taken to Parkland Health Center North by St. Francois County EMS. All were reported to have minor injuries.

