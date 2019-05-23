Three people were seriously injured in an accident that brought two medical helicopters to the scene and caused the roadway to be temporarily shut down just outside of Farmington.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Colby Murdock, 30, of Bonne Terre, was driving a 2005 Suzuki GSX1300R motorcycle eastbound on Highway 32 west of Green Road with passenger Amber Garner, 38, of Farmington.
The pair went over a hill crest just as a 2015 Ford transit van driven by Kaylean Danback, 25, of Bonne Terre, and occupied by Timothy Lato, 53, of House Springs, pulled onto the highway.
According to the report, the front of the motorcycle struck the front left area of the van causing the van to travel off of the roadway and strike a tree.
Murdock was transported to Barnes Jewish Hospital by Air Evac and treated for serious injuries. Garner was taken to Mercy Hospital-St. Louis by Survival Flight and was also treated for serious injuries.
Danback was taken to Parkland Health Center-Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance where she was treated for minor injuries. Lato was also taken to Parkland Health Center-Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance but he was treated for serious injuries.
The report stated that all four people involved in the accident were wearing safety devices. The damage to the motorcycle was listed as “total” and damage to the van was listed as “extensive.”
