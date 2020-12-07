Three Texas men injured in crash

Early Sunday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to an accident on US 67 with injuries.

According to the patrol report, at 1 a.m., a 2018 Infiniti Q50 was traveling northbound just south of Fairgrounds Drive when the driver, Jose D. Garcia, 35, of San Antonio, Texas, traveled off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle struck the median cable barrier and overturned.

Garcia was transported to Mercy Hospital South by St. Francois County Ambulance with serious injuries.

Two passengers were transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center Farmington for serious injuries: Luis A. Flores, 38, of Mission, Texas, and Felipe Flores, 62, of Eagle Pass, Texas.

According to the report, none of the occupants were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

