Truck hauling meat overturns
Truck hauling meat overturns

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and firefighters from the Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department responded to the scene of a crash Wednesday afternoon involving an overturned tractor trailer that was hauling 17-20 tons of meat products.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on Route K between David Road and its intersection with Route D as the truck traveled off the right side of the road traveling east and struck some fencing. The driver, who was from Georgia, received only minor lacerations and refused treatment.

As of 7 p.m., only one lane was open and Big River Fire Chief David Pratte expected the entire roadway would be closed again that night for a few hours while they removed the truck. 

Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to the scene of the accident. Due to the load the truck was carrying, the Department of Health and Senior Services was notified as well.

