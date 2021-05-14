Two airlifted after Iron County car accident

Two men were seriously injured in an accident Thursday evening in Iron County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

A 2007 Chevrolet Malibu was being driven by Garrett W. Skiles, 31, of Arcadia, south on Highway 21, one mile south of Arcadia, at 5:15 p.m. when it ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, the MSHP report reads.

Skiles, who reportedly was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Survival Flight to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Passenger Nathanial K. McCormick, 37, of Holcomb, was reported as wearing a seat belt and he was transported by Air Evac to Mercy South in St. Louis.

Damage to the vehicle was listed in the MSHP report as "total."

In a separate accident, a Granite City, Illinois, man was moderately injured in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday evening in St. Francois County, a MSHP report said.

At 5 p.m., Donald W. Davis, 69, was riding a 2016 Honda VFR 1200 northbound on Highway N, south of Lake Avalon Road, traveled off the ride side of the roadway and struck a ditch, according to MSHP.

Davis, who was reportedly wearing a safety device, was taken to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance.

Damage to the motorcycle was listed as minor.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

