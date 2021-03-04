 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two area men seriously injured in separate motorcycle accidents
0 comments
alert top story

Two area men seriously injured in separate motorcycle accidents

{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP

A Ste. Genevieve man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday night in Ste. Genevieve County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

At about 7 p.m., Ryan E. Mattison, 27, was operating a 1976 Kawasaki G360 eastbound on Village Drive at US 61 when he swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway. He hit the animal and was ejected from the motorcycle, which overturned.

Mattison, who reportedly wasn't wearing a safety device, was transferred to Mercy Hospital South by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Damage to the motorcycle was listed as extensive.

In a separate motorcycle accident in Washington County, a Potosi man was seriously injured on Wednesday night, a MSHP report said.

Michael S. Boltzman, 55, was operating a 2003 Yamaha YZF-R6 westbound on MO-47, east of Tiff Road, at 7 p.m. when an unknown vehicle southbound on Highway 47 traveled toward the motorcycle. Boltzman steered to the right to avoid a collision with the vehicle and traveled off the east of the road, striking the ground and overturning. Boltzman and passenger Jacalyn S. Yount, 42, of Potosi, were ejected.

Yount suffered minor injuries. Both were reportedly wearing safety devices and were transported to Mercy Hospital South by the Washington County Ambulance District.

Damage to the vehicle was listed as total.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 4 P

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Accident reported by MSHP
Accidents

Accident reported by MSHP

  • Updated

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to an ATV accident with injuries in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday night at 11:25 p.m.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News