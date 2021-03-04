Two area men seriously injured in separate motorcycle accidents

A Ste. Genevieve man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday night in Ste. Genevieve County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

At about 7 p.m., Ryan E. Mattison, 27, was operating a 1976 Kawasaki G360 eastbound on Village Drive at US 61 when he swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway. He hit the animal and was ejected from the motorcycle, which overturned.

Mattison, who reportedly wasn't wearing a safety device, was transferred to Mercy Hospital South by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance.

Damage to the motorcycle was listed as extensive.

In a separate motorcycle accident in Washington County, a Potosi man was seriously injured on Wednesday night, a MSHP report said.

Michael S. Boltzman, 55, was operating a 2003 Yamaha YZF-R6 westbound on MO-47, east of Tiff Road, at 7 p.m. when an unknown vehicle southbound on Highway 47 traveled toward the motorcycle. Boltzman steered to the right to avoid a collision with the vehicle and traveled off the east of the road, striking the ground and overturning. Boltzman and passenger Jacalyn S. Yount, 42, of Potosi, were ejected.