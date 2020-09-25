Two area residents injured in separate accidents

A Farmington man was moderately injured in an accident on Route EE on Tuesday evening after falling asleep at the wheel, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
Rocky D. Leitz, 40, was driving a 2001 Dodge Intrepid southbound on Route EE at Valley Forge Road when he traveled of the left side of the roadway and struck a tree, fence and utility pole after falling asleep.
Leitz, who was reportedly wearing a seatbelt, was taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
The damage to the vehicle was listed as total.
In a separate accident, a Fredericktown woman was moderately injured on Wednesday night on Route J in Madison County, a MSHP report said.
Joli A. Ammerman, 48, was driving a 2015 Jeep Trailhawk eastbound on Route J about two miles east of Fredericktown when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned.
Ammerman, who reportedly wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
The damage to the vehicle was listed as total.
