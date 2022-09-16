Two die in wrong-way crash in Jefferson County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two deaths after an accident in Jefferson County.

In an accident on Tuesday in Jefferson County, the MSHP responded to a call at 8:30 p.m. on northbound Interstate 55 north of Highway 141 in which a 2013 Mazda 3 driven by Barbara Monzyk, 69, of Fenton, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, and struck the front of a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Spark driven by Emilie Scott, 29, of Fredericktown.

The report states both Monzyk and Scott were pronounced dead on scene by the members of the Rock Township Ambulance District. According to the report, it was unknown if Monzyk was using a safety device, but states Scott was not.

According to the reports, on Tuesday at 4:52 p.m. at Highway 51 and Highway 72 in Patton, a 2013 Chrysler 300 driven by Kendra Watts, 21, of Fredericktown was traveling northbound before failing to yield to a 2021 Ford Ranger driven by Eric Simmons, 42, of Millersville.

The report states a passenger in the first vehicle, Brandon Robinson, 26, of Fredericktown, as well as both Watts and Simmons, received minor injuries. Watts and Robinson were transported by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, while Simmons was transported by a private conveyance to Southeast Hospital. All three were reported to be using a safety device.

In another accident on Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. on Berry Road at Cash Lane, Deputy Matthew Yetman, 33, of Farmington, was operating a 2017 Ford Explorer in pursuit of a 1997 Suzuki GSX-R600 driven by James Riley, 39, of Bonne Terre on Berry Road.

MSHP reported as both vehicles approached Cash Lane, Riley slowed in an attempt to turn left onto Cash Lane when the front left of Yetman’s vehicle struck the rear of the motorcycle. The Suzuki was reported to have traveled off the left road edge and overturned before coming to a rest, while the Ford Explorer came to a controlled stop.

Riley was wearing a safety device, and was reported to have received minor injuries. He was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre.