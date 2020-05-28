Two fatal accidents in Washington County

There were two fatal vehicle accidents in Washington County on Saturday, according to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A De Soto woman died of injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon.
A 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Joshua A. Parker, 24, of Pacific, was travelling southbound on Missouri 47 north of Carp Lake Road when he lost control and struck a 2002 Mercedes Benz ML320 travelling northbound and driven by Barbara M. Shaffer, 75, the report said. The impact caused Parker’s vehicle to overturn and hit a fence and caused Shaffer’s vehicle to leave the right side of the roadway and strike a fence.
Parker, who reportedly wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, had minor injuries. Both were transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by the Washington County Ambulance District.
Shaffer, who reportedly was wearing a seatbelt, later died at the hospital, the report said.
Parker was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance for 10 grams of marijuana.
The damage to both vehicles was listed as total.
An O’Fallon man died in an ATV accident in Washington County on Saturday evening.
Kyle J. Minor, 28, was riding a 2002 Polaris 250 Trailblazer ATV northbound on Sugar Creek Road at Cherry Hill Road when he failed to negotiate a curve to the left. The ATV travelled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Minor, who reportedly wasn’t wearing a safety device, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In St. Francois County, an O’Fallon woman was moderately injured in an accident at the St. Joe Park off-road area on Saturday morning, according to a MSHP report.
A 2019 Yamaha Grizzly driven by Lynda M. Toeniskoetter, 58, struck an embankment and the driver was ejected, the report said.
Toeniskoetter, who reportedly was wearing a safety device, was transported to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance District.
On Friday evening in Washington County, a Blackwell woman was moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident at MO-8 and Stoney Point Road, according to a MSHP report.
A 1996 Dodge 1500 driven southbound by Bradley D. Drennen, 40, of Mineral Point, failed to yield to a 1999 Chevrolet S-10 driven eastbound by Stacy F. Declue, 46, and the front of Drennen’s vehicle collided the left side of DeClue’s vehicle, which then travelled off the right side of the road and overturned, the report said.
DeClue, who was reportedly wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital by private conveyance.
Drennen, who was also reportedly wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries and was take to Washington County Memorial Hospital by the Washington County Ambulance District.
The damage to DeClue’s vehicle was listed as total. The damage to Drennen’s was listed as extensive.
