Two fatal accidents in Washington County

Kyle J. Minor, 28, was riding a 2002 Polaris 250 Trailblazer ATV northbound on Sugar Creek Road at Cherry Hill Road when he failed to negotiate a curve to the left. The ATV travelled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Minor, who reportedly wasn’t wearing a safety device, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In St. Francois County, an O’Fallon woman was moderately injured in an accident at the St. Joe Park off-road area on Saturday morning, according to a MSHP report.

A 2019 Yamaha Grizzly driven by Lynda M. Toeniskoetter, 58, struck an embankment and the driver was ejected, the report said.

Toeniskoetter, who reportedly was wearing a safety device, was transported to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance District.

On Friday evening in Washington County, a Blackwell woman was moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident at MO-8 and Stoney Point Road, according to a MSHP report.

A 1996 Dodge 1500 driven southbound by Bradley D. Drennen, 40, of Mineral Point, failed to yield to a 1999 Chevrolet S-10 driven eastbound by Stacy F. Declue, 46, and the front of Drennen’s vehicle collided the left side of DeClue’s vehicle, which then travelled off the right side of the road and overturned, the report said.