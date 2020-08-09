Two fatalities, several injuries reported in weekend accidents

Two area residents were fatally injured in separate accidents over the weekend. Several other motorists were also injured in accidents Saturday.
A Farmington man died Sunday morning in a one-vehicle accident on Route AA.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 18-year-old Wyatt Hampton was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Route AA when at 9:30 a.m., the SUV traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, and went off the left side of the road where it hit an embankment and overturned.
According to the report, Hampton was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:51 a.m. by St. Francois EMS personnel. He was transported to Coplin Funeral Home by the St. Francois County Coroner’s Office. He was listed as not wearing a seatbelt.
A two-vehicle accident Saturday left one man dead and a woman seriously injured on Highway OO, between Farmington and Fredericktown.
According to the MSHP crash report, Randal Harris, 39, of Farmington, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu north on Highway OO when a southbound 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Sandra Gallaher, 71, also of Farmington, crossed the centerline and struck Harris’ car head-on.
The accident occurred at 4:44 p.m. south of Coffman Road. Harris was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:06 p.m by St. Francois County Coroner Jim Coplin, according to the report. Gallaher was seriously injured in the crash and was airlifted by Air Evac helicopter to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Both drivers were reportedly wearing seatbelts.
Another accident Saturday injured two Bonne Terre residents on U.S. 67 between Desloge and Bonne Terre.
According to the MSHP crash report, 23-year-old Dylen Roberts was driving a 2003 Pontiac Sunfire north on U.S. 67 with passenger Hailey Fuller, 19, when the car traveled off the highway and struck a rock.
The accident occurred at 5:30 p.m. near McNail Drive. Fuller sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was taken to Parkland Hospital in Bonne Terre by private conveyance.
Roberts received minor injuries and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Hospital in Bonne Terre, according to the report. Neither were listed as wearing a seatbelt.
Earlier Saturday, a Park Hills man was injured on Route Y in St. Francois County.
According to the MSHP crash report, Bruce Marler, 59, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban east on Route Y when at 2:38 p.m., the SUV crossed the centerline and went off the north edge of the roadway east of Critter Lane, striking a tree.
Marler sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital-South by St. Francois County Ambulance. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.
Two Washington County residents were hurt in a motorcycle accident Saturday.
According to the MSHP crash report, Jeffery Hedrick Jr., 35, of Cadet, was operating a 2002 Honda Shadow Ace 750 motorcycle east on Stoney Point Road in Washington County Saturday afternoon with passenger Savannah Parker, 36, of Mineral Point.
The report states that at 12:40 p.m., the bike traveled off the roadway’s right side and overturned west of Laporte Road.
Parker sustained serious injuries in the wreck, and Hedrick received moderate injuries, according to the report. Both riders were transported to Mercy Hospital-South by Washington County Ambulance. Both were reportedly wearing helmets.
Two more accidents happened earlier in the week.
A Potosi man was seriously injured in an accident on Thursday afternoon on Highway 8 in Washington County, according to MSHP reports.
John K. Miller, 20, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet S10 west at 11762 Highway 8 when the truck traveled off the north side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Miller, who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, was taken by Air Evac Medical Service to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. The damage to the truck was listed as total.
A Sullivan woman was moderately injured in one-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon on MO-47 in Washington County, according to MSHP.
Sarah E. Brown, 43, was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra northbound on MO-47, north of Coyote Lane. She was inattentive and traveled off the right side of the roadway and stuck a utility pole and a tree.
She was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by the Washington County Ambulance District.
The damage to the vehicle was listed as total.
