Two fatalities, several injuries reported in weekend accidents

Two area residents were fatally injured in separate accidents over the weekend. Several other motorists were also injured in accidents Saturday.

A Farmington man died Sunday morning in a one-vehicle accident on Route AA.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 18-year-old Wyatt Hampton was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Route AA when at 9:30 a.m., the SUV traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, and went off the left side of the road where it hit an embankment and overturned.

According to the report, Hampton was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:51 a.m. by St. Francois EMS personnel. He was transported to Coplin Funeral Home by the St. Francois County Coroner’s Office. He was listed as not wearing a seatbelt.

A two-vehicle accident Saturday left one man dead and a woman seriously injured on Highway OO, between Farmington and Fredericktown.

According to the MSHP crash report, Randal Harris, 39, of Farmington, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu north on Highway OO when a southbound 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Sandra Gallaher, 71, also of Farmington, crossed the centerline and struck Harris’ car head-on.