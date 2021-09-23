Two injured in accident at Route O and Hillsboro Road

Two area residents were injured in an accident at the intersection of Route O and Hillsboro Road on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

At 1:50 p.m., a 2009 Hyundai Sonata driven by Jessica L. Hartman, 22, of Farmington, was stopped at the intersection of Route O and Hillsboro Road. Hartman pulled into the intersection and the front of her vehicle struck the front of a westbound 2012 Honda Odyssey driven by Cheryl A. Brenneke, 55, of Ste. Genevieve. Hartman's vehicle then traveled off the right edge of the road, striking a utility pole.

Brenneke's vehicle continued westbound, striking an eastbound 2015 Ford F150 driven by Brian J. McFarland, 43, of Farmington. It then ran off the left edge of the road, returned to the roadway, and stopped in the middle.

Hartman was transported with moderate injuries to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

Brenneke suffered minor injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre by private vehicle.

McFarland was not injured.

All three drivers were wearing their seat belts.

According the the report, Hartman's vehicle was totaled. Damage to Brenneke's vehicle was extensive and to McFarland's was minor.

