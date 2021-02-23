 Skip to main content
Two injured in accident Monday
A vehicle sliding on ice caused an accident on Monday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

The patrol report states at 7:25 a.m. Brandon M. Pate, 30, Farmington was driving eastbound on 221 when he traveled off the road a quarter mile west of St. Francois Hills Drive in St. Francois County.

The 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe he was operating went off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned. Pate, wearing a seatbelt, received minor injuries. A passenger, Kathrine E. Minks, 34, Farmington was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered moderate injuries.

Both occupants were transported to Parkland Health Center South by St. Francois County Ambulance.

The vehicle was listed in the report as totaled.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

