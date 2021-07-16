Two injured in accident on US 67 in Jefferson County

The report states at 2:38 p.m., a 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by James E. Byington, 58, of Bonne Terre, was traveling in the left lane of northbound US 67. A 2006 Chrysler 300 driven by Sharyn K. Dinwiddie, 75, of Farmington, was stopped on westbound Montauk Drive, east of US 67. Dinwiddie attempted to cross northbound 67 in front of Byington's vehicle. Byington applied the brakes and steered to the left to avoid the Chrysler. The front right of the Hyundai struck the front left of the Chrysler. Both vehicles began sliding and traveled off the roadway. The front of the Hyundai struck a road sign.