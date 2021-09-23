Two injured in accident on US 67 northbound in SFC

A Poplar Bluff woman was airlifted to St. Louis on Thursday morning after an accident on US 67 northbound, near Route DD, in St. Francois County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
The report states a 2008 Jeep Wrangler driven by Danielle R. Davis, 38, of Fredericktown, was traveling northbound on US 67 in lane two about 10:35 a.m. A 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by Jessica A. Powers, 39, of Poplar Bluff, experienced a tire blowout and traveled off the roadway to the right, between lane two and the right shoulder.
Davis attempted to avoid Powers' vehicle to the right, but the front of Davis' vehicle struck the rear of Powers' vehicle. The impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway to the left. More damage occurred as the front of Davis' vehicle hit the cable median barrier.
Powers was transported to Mercy Hospital by Air Evac with serious injuries.
Davis suffered minor injuries and was taken to Parkland Hospital by private conveyance.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Damage to Powers' vehicle was listed as total and to Davis' vehicle was extensive.
Two area residents were injured in a separate accident at the intersection of Route O and Hillsboro Road on Wednesday afternoon, according to a MSHP report.
According to MSHP, at 1:50 p.m., a 2009 Hyundai Sonata driven by Jessica L. Hartman, 22, of Farmington, was stopped at the intersection of Route O and Hillsboro Road. Hartman pulled into the intersection and the front of her vehicle struck the front of a westbound 2012 Honda Odyssey driven by Cheryl A. Brenneke, 55, of Ste. Genevieve. Hartman's vehicle then traveled off the right edge of the road, striking a utility pole.
Brenneke's vehicle continued westbound, striking an eastbound 2015 Ford F150 driven by Brian J. McFarland, 43, of Farmington. It then ran off the left edge of the road, returned to the roadway, and stopped in the middle.
Hartman was transported with moderate injuries to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.
Brenneke suffered minor injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre by private vehicle.
McFarland was not injured.
All three drivers were wearing their seat belts.
According the the report, Hartman's vehicle was totaled. Damage to Brenneke's vehicle was extensive and to McFarland's was minor.
Nikki Overfel-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.