Two injured in accident on US 67 northbound in SFC

A Poplar Bluff woman was airlifted to St. Louis on Thursday morning after an accident on US 67 northbound, near Route DD, in St. Francois County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The report states a 2008 Jeep Wrangler driven by Danielle R. Davis, 38, of Fredericktown, was traveling northbound on US 67 in lane two about 10:35 a.m. A 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by Jessica A. Powers, 39, of Poplar Bluff, experienced a tire blowout and traveled off the roadway to the right, between lane two and the right shoulder.

Davis attempted to avoid Powers' vehicle to the right, but the front of Davis' vehicle struck the rear of Powers' vehicle. The impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway to the left. More damage occurred as the front of Davis' vehicle hit the cable median barrier.

Powers was transported to Mercy Hospital by Air Evac with serious injuries.

Davis suffered minor injuries and was taken to Parkland Hospital by private conveyance.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Damage to Powers' vehicle was listed as total and to Davis' vehicle was extensive.

