 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Two injured in accident

  • 0
WEB MSHP
File

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a single vehicle accident with two injured occupants in St. Francois County Saturday afternoon.

According to the patrol, at 4:22 p.m., Heather L. Aubuchon, 28, of Farmington, was driving north on Hillsboro Road south of Cedar Run Road in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox when it travelled off the left edge of the road, struck an embankment, went airborne, overturned and struck the ground.

Both Aubuchon and a passenger, Chelsie M. Messer, 26, of Farmington, were reportedly transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center with moderate injuries.

The report states that both occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident, which totaled the Equinox.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman injured in crash Tuesday

Woman injured in crash Tuesday

A serious accident occurred Tuesday afternoon on Highway 32 west of Joggerst in Ste. Genevieve County, according to the Missouri State Highway…

Watch Now: Related Video

Woods 'thankful for the opportunity to be able to grind through Masters'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News