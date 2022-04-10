Two injured in accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a single vehicle accident with two injured occupants in St. Francois County Saturday afternoon.

According to the patrol, at 4:22 p.m., Heather L. Aubuchon, 28, of Farmington, was driving north on Hillsboro Road south of Cedar Run Road in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox when it travelled off the left edge of the road, struck an embankment, went airborne, overturned and struck the ground.

Both Aubuchon and a passenger, Chelsie M. Messer, 26, of Farmington, were reportedly transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center with moderate injuries.

The report states that both occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident, which totaled the Equinox.

