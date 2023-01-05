Two injured in accidents Wednesday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two women were injured in separate accidents Wednesday night.

At 8:15 p.m. in Washington County, a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 30-year-old Dustin L. Duncan of Cadet was traveling east on Wicket Road when the MSHP said the SUV traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

According to the reports, Hannah R. Granger, 20, of Cadet, sustained moderate injuries. Granger was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. Neither Duncan nor Granger were reported to be wearing seat belts.

At 11:01 p.m., according to the MSHP, a 2010 Mercedes Benz driven by Rhonda L. Wensink, 72, of Fredericktown, was westbound on Highway 364 in St. Charles County when an unknown vehicle changed lanes and reportedly sprayed water on the windshield of the Mercedes Benz.

The report states Wensink’s vision became obstructed due to the water causing a glare, and the Mercedes Benz traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a crash cushion at the end of a guardrail.

Wensink, who was reported to be wearing a seat belt, sustained moderate injuries and was transported by St. Charles County Ambulance District to Barnes-Jewish Hospital.